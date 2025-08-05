FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Issued By KeyCorp

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $15.64 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

