FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:PIF Decreased by Analyst

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Magder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Cormark cut Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PIF opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$13.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 169.88%.

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

