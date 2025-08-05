Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gentex were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 103.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

