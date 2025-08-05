Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $100.99 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect Gilat Satellite Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.46. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILT

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.