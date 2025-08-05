Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 13,937 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 274.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 35,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.65 and its 200-day moving average is $435.76. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

