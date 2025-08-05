Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,371.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

