Gray Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gray Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.