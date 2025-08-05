HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 830.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

