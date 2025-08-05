Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile



Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

See Also

