HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $363.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.05. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

