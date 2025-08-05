Head-To-Head Contrast: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Amedisys has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 3.56% 12.91% 7.29% Elanco Animal Health 8.43% 7.54% 3.57%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.35 billion 1.38 $43.23 million $2.57 38.33 Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 1.57 $338.00 million $0.74 19.02

This table compares Amedisys and Elanco Animal Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amedisys and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elanco Animal Health 0 2 5 1 2.88

Amedisys presently has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $16.1667, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elanco Animal Health is more favorable than Amedisys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Amedisys on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

