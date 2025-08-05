Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 53,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 221,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Up 1.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

