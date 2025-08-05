Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $12,318,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.