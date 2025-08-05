HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 567,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,393,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,758,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,094,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 80,552.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after buying an additional 178,021 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS stock opened at $503.28 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.