INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.59). 268,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 270,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.56).
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a market cap of £45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.28.
About INSPECS Group
Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).
