Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insperity Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NSP opened at $48.20 on Monday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

