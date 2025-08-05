Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

