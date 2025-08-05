Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 894,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,361,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,198,000 after buying an additional 834,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 691,704 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

IVZ opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

