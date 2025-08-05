Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

RWL opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

