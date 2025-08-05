iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after buying an additional 535,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,643,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.5%

URTH opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $173.86.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

