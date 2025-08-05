iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.91% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

MEAR opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.