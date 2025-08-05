iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.