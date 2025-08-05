iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

