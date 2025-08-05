Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Up 11.8% – Time to Buy?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Itm Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

