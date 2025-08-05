John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,481,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

