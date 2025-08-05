JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7,075.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000.

BBJP opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

