Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.6%

Kornit Digital stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $901.07 million, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kornit Digital stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kornit Digital worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

