Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 491,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.