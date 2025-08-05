LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:DYLD opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

