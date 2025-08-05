LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DYLD opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $23.15.
About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
