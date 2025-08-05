LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,909 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,285 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.