LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.