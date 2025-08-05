LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 19.57% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

