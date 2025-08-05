LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Pool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,117,000 after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $144,901,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pool by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pool by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $309.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

