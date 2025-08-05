LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

