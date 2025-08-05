LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,244 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

