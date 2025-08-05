LPL Financial LLC Buys 159,365 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSEW opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

