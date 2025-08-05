LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.