LPL Financial LLC Buys 174,825 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

