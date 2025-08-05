LPL Financial LLC Buys 176,995 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,001,690 shares of company stock valued at $255,967,852. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

