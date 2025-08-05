LPL Financial LLC Buys 21,321 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 99.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 23.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Management from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.53. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

