LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,587 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of PTMC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

