LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,549 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

