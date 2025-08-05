LPL Financial LLC Buys 75,593 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

