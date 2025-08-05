LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.