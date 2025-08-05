LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

