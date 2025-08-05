LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $23,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

