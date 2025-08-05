LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $188.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.25. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.