LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.35% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGT. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 160,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 1.2%

DGT opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $155.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.98.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

