LPL Financial LLC Has $18.92 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $438.82 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.