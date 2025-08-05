LPL Financial LLC Has $19.52 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TGRT opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $802.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.